CS Kagwe: Muguka partakers breaking COVID 19 guidelines

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has emphasized on the need for individual responsibility in the fight against COVID 19 saying the numbers are alarmingly high.

Kagwe spoke in Embu County where he was on an inspection tour on the County preparedness in combating COVID 19.

Kagwe also appealed to partakers of Muguka a cash crop grown in the County to strictly embrace individual responsibility and protect their families from the virus.

The CS said an estimated 50% of the youth in the County use the stimulant and while doing so abandons all rules on social distancing.

He even introduced a new slogan, “you save me I save you,” which is meant to stress the importance of protecting one another from the virus.

Kagwe said the Government will continue to support County Governments saying Embu has already received Ksh 48.5m for payment of allowances for frontline healthcare workers.

92 healthcare workers have also been recruited in the County while the Government has also installed radiology machines, ICU, renal and theatre equipment in both the level 4 and 5 hospitals in the County.

The County has received a further disbursement of a consignment of personal protective equipment.

Kagwe said he was impressed by the level of preparedness in the Counties he has visited, lauding Embu County Government as well as the residents for adhering to the laid down guidelines on COVID 19.

Embu has recorded 2 positive cases only although a further 24 persons are in quarantine after coming into contact with persons who were positive.

The County has established a 404 bed capacity ward for COVID 19 which has 18 ICU beds. The County however requires additional equipment such as ventilators, patients’ monitors, among others.