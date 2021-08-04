CS Kagwe to host Tanzanian health minister Dr Gwanjima

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe will host Tanzanian Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Dorothy Gwajima.

Dr Gwanjima is set to arrive in the country Wednesday evening for a one-day official visit to Kenya.

Thursday the two will lead their delegations in bilateral talks at the Ministry of Health headquarters at Afya House, thereafter CS Kagwe will take Dr Gwajima on a guided tour of Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Dr Gwajima is being accompanied by her Permanent Secretary Professor Abel Makubi who arrived in the country early this week and met with his Kenyan counterpart Ms Susan Mochache and other ministry officials Tuesday to firm up issues to be discussed by the cabinet ministers.

Among the issues to be discussed and agreed on include cross border issues that involve citizens of both countries including truck drivers.

Covid-19 testing and validation systems for those leaving and entering both countries.

The meeting by the two ministers is a follow-up to a directive issued by Heads of States from both countries following a recent state visit by Tanzanian President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan who was hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.