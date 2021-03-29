CS Kagwe warns country is facing oxygen cylinders shortage

Written By: Christine Muchira

The Ministry of Health has warned that the country is facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders which is a critical components in the fight against Covid-19. 

Speaking in a press briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe urged all those with oxygen cylinders at home for non-Covid or non-emergency care to return them to medical facilities immediately to have them refilled and used to treat patients.

“One of the critical components in the fight against this virus is the oxygen supply to the patients,” said Kagwe.

The CS said, as of today the number of patients admitted in hospitals has shot up to 1,270 in our various hospitals, while 4,620 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

The numbers in the Intensive Care Unit have also gone up to 137 with 36 of them on ventilatory support and 91 on supplemental oxygen with another 10 on observation. 90 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 78 of them in general wards while 12 are in the High dependency Unit.

“Arising from these statistics it is evidently clear that Medical Oxygen has emerged as one of the essential commodities in the management of COVID-19 specifically for severe cases requiring breathing support. Availability of oxygen however remains low in public health facilities at 16%, and where available the supply is not optimal and lack the necessary distribution and delivery infrastructure,” CS Kagwe said.

The demand for oxygen is at 880 tonnes, more than double the demand same period last year.

He regretted that despite having 73 oxygen plants in both national and county facilities across the country which majority service one to three units within a facility, some plants face a number of challenges including Production of oxygen with lower than recommended concentration levels.

He has urged the County Governments to prioritize interventions aimed at enhancing the Oxygen capacity in all facilities.

The enhancement he says should include improvement of on-site gas manufacturing as well as piping of this life saving commodity to those who need them in the facilities.

Similarly manufacturers too have been asked to improve their capacity to serve all the needs across the various sectors of the economy.

This even as Kenya´s Covid-19 positivity rate hit 26.6% after 902 people  tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 3,395 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total number of confirmed positive cases to 131,116.

