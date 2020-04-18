CS Kagwe warns persons bribing to leave quarantine centers

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has Saturday warned people who are bribing security officers to get out of the quarantine facilities.

The CS said that this would not be condoned and if any of the parties is discovered, both will be prosecuted.

CS Kagwe at the same time applauded those in isolation centres that have kept the promise as well as following the laid down measures.

“It is much better to be counted as among those that helped keep Covid-19 at bay, rather than be counted as the inconsiderate few who failed to appreciate the danger that this pandemic presents,” he added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



CS Kagwe also noted that there have been administrative lapses raised by those in quarantine.

In regard to the lapses, CS Kagwe said,”…we have listened, and we have heard you. The National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) is fully appraised and is responding to your concerns.”

The CS while still referring to those putting other Kenyans lives in danger narrated an incident where a group of Kenyans violated movement restrictions by travelling from Nairobi to Homa Bay, only for the driver of the vehicle to later test positive for Covid-19.

CS Kagwe said the individuals who duped police officers manning roadblocks had an empty coffin aboard the vehicle as they were heading to a funeral.

According to the CS, Homa Bay law enforcement officers opened the casket only to find it empty and immediately placed the group under quarantine.

“The governor of Homa Bay informed me of a group of people who travelled from Nairobi in a private vehicle pretending that they were attending a funeral, fully equipped with an empty coffin. Those people travelled all the way from Nairobi to Homa Bay during this period when we have stopped movement,” he said.

“This person has now taken the disease to Homa Bay for very selfish reasons,” said the CS.

The CS also announced that the number of coronavirus infections in Kenya has risen to 262 after 16 more patients tested positive from 1,015 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

The CS said none of the 16 cases has a history of travel and that they are all not in quarantine facilities.

Nine of the patients are from Nairobi, five from Mombasa and one from Homa Bay County. They are all aged between 23 and 84 years.

The CS on a positive note further confirmed that seven people had been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60.

Two more patients have also succumbed to the disease raising the Coronavirus death toll in Kenya to 13.

Out of the 246 patients, eight are aged between zero and 14 years, 70 are between the ages of 15-29 while 164 between 30-59 years and 20 are above 60 years.