CS Karanja commends progress in dairy genetics during Kitale visit

The dairy sector has become a critical driver of the government’s BETA economic agenda, with a focus on enhancing production and improving livelihoods.

During a recent field visit to Kitale County, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Dr. Andrew Karanja emphasized the sector’s significant role in stimulating economic growth.

While touring the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Bull Station in Kitale, Dr. Karanja commended the progress made in animal genetics, which is seen as a cornerstone of the sector’s success.

The station has made notable advancements in the production of sexed semen and embryo transfer technology, which are expected to transform dairy farming by providing farmers with high-quality and affordable genetic materials.

These innovations are set to enhance dairy production across the country, enabling farmers to produce more and better livestock.

Dr. Karanja highlighted that these genetic advancements would significantly contribute to the BETA agenda by improving both the quantity and quality of dairy products, ultimately leading to increased incomes for farmers and bolstering food security.

The Agriculture CS further underscored the importance of access to affordable, high-quality semen as a means of supporting smallholder farmers, ensuring that they benefit from the latest developments in animal genetics.

The focus on embryo transfer facilities is expected to accelerate the breeding of superior dairy cows, leading to higher yields and improved productivity in the dairy sector.

As the government continues to prioritize agriculture within its economic agenda, the strides being made in Kitale are seen as a key component of driving sustained growth in the dairy industry and helping the country achieve its development goals.