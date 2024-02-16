CS Kindiki declares nationwide crackdown on illicit liquor

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared crackdown on illicit alcohol and brews across the country.

Speaking after holding a strategy meeting with Kirinyaga County and Mwea West Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees, the CS instructed security teams in all 47 counties to enforce the directive without compromise.

“All outlets selling illicit alcohol must be closed, and those owning or running them apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” stated Kindiki

The CS warned that the manufacturing, trade, and sale of illicit brew would be treated with the same severity as terrorism, banditry, and other complex criminal activities.

Kindiki further revealed that the government has established a program to rehabilitate addicts, directing Chiefs and Assistant to collect data from every village within their jurisdiction for rehabilitation of the affected persons.

To stem the spread of dens and outlets vending illicit liquor, the CS directed security managers at various administrative levels to collaborate closely with county governments to review and revoke licenses of non-compliant bars.

He warned that any security or national government administration officer found aiding, abetting, or facilitating the manufacturing, trade, and consumption of illicit brew, narcotic drugs, or psychotropic substances would face termination of employment and prosecution.

The crackdown comes just a week after 17 people died in Kirinyaga County after drinking suspected illicit alcohol.