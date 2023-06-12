CS Kindiki: Gov’t to review licenses issued to alcohol manufacturers

Government will review all licenses issued to manufacturers of alcohol in the country, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

The CS assured that the crackdown will enable the government to identify and eliminate manufactures of alcohol that produce poisonous and illegal substances.

“Those who are compliant have nothing to fear. There are unscrupulous manufacturers who, though licensed to produce legitimate alcohol, have established parallel lines to manufacture poisonous substances,” said Kindiki

The CS further warned that any Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs, and Police officers receiving protection money from illicit alcohol brewers or peddlers of drugs will be dismissed.

Kindiki spoke on Monday during a multiagency engagement of the Upper Eastern region convened in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County.

According to Kindiki, the abuse of illicit alcohol and drugs is one of the five national security threats that include terrorism and banditry.

“The same risks terrorists and bandits pose to our country are the same, if not worse, as those posed by criminals who manufacture, distribute, and sell these illicit alcohol and narcotics,” said the CS

Kindiki emphasized that the government will be ruthless in its fight against illicit brews and drug abuse that has claimed the lives of numerous young people in the country.