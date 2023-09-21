CS Kindiki puts cattle rustlers, bandits on notice

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has put livestock rustlers and bandits terrorizing Kenyans in various parts of the country on notice.

The CS said the Kenya Kwanza government has put in place stern measures to decisively deal with the criminals through deployment of specialized security units to the affected regions.

“Notorious livestock who rustlers and bandits have for year’s terrorized innocent residents and attacked security officers using illegal firearms especially in Eastern and North Rift Valley Counties are on the radar of our specialized security agencies.

“I want to tell them that we have plans to deal with them mercilessly. We will hand them a one-way ticket to hell to be with their father the devil forever,” he noted.

CS Kindiki said the special units will be provided with modern equipment to boost their capacity to thwart and deal with complex crimes.

He was speaking during an inspection tour of the just constructed Mandongoi police station which is set to host GSU officers in Ngomeni Ward, Mwingi North Sub-County.

The area is among eight Wards along the porous Kitui-Tana River border whose residents have over the years suffered untold agony in the hands of gun-brandishing camel herders invading their farms.

The sporadic pasture and water related disputes have left dozens of Kitui residents killed and others maimed besides triggering displacement of hundreds of families inhabiting the volatile border area.

Kitui Chief Officer for Decentralized Units Stephen Salee, who was representing Governor Dr. Julius Malombe, affirmed the County Government’s endeavor to collaborate with the State to guarantee uninterrupted security for the county residents.

“The safety of our people is very close to the Governor’s heart. That’s why we are keen on constructing eight modern police stations along the borderline to provide a lasting remedy to the protracted insecurity menace,” he said

Paul Ngei, a resident of Mandongoi, thanked the National and County Governments for the joint security initiative citing the return of normalcy and peace in the area following construction of the station and deployment of General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officers to beef up security.