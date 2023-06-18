CS Kindiki reads riot act to rogue preachers

The government will not relent in its quest to wipe out rogue preachers who use Holy Scriptures to prey on innocent Kenyans.

Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki says while the government respects freedom of worship and acknowledges the role played by a majority of religious leaders and organisations in spiritually nourishing their followers whilst contributing to development programs in various sectors such as education and health, there was need to hold wayward religious leaders to account.

“The process of making religious organisations accountable will continue until all rogue preachers and criminals who use Holy scriptures to mislead their followers are conclusively dealt with,” Prof. Kindiki vowed.

He spoke when he joined Christians at the PEFA Church Kamahuha, Maragua Constituency, Murang’a County for Sunday worship and thanksgiving.

He noted that religious extremism ranks in the list of national security threats.

The CS spoke at a time the government has already formed a 14-member taskforce to look into the country’s religions’ regulatory framework.

This followed the death of at least 200 people believed to be members of the Paul Mackenzie led Good News International Church in Kilifi’s Shakahola forest.

The taskforce led by former Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi has been tasked with identifying gaps in the legal, institutional and governance systems that have over the years allowed cults and extremist groups to operate and recommend the best way of remedying the anomaly.

Meanwhile Prof. Kindiki has termed the manufacture, trade, use, and abuse of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs in Central Kenya and other parts of the country a serious security threat.

“We risk losing an entire generation. The Government will not backtrack in this fight and will deploy equal, if not more ruthlessness and viciousness as it has in combating terrorism and banditry,” the CS said.