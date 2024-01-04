CS Kindiki reaffirms govt’s commitment to eradicate banditry

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has reiterated government’s commitment to ending the banditry menace in the North Rift region.

Kindiki noted that security agencies have achieved crucial successes in the ongoing war against violent livestock robbers who have been terrorising communities in Northern Kenya.

“The Government is committed to provide a firm policy framework for eradication of banditry, encouraging and rewarding security officers who demonstrate exceptional valour, risking their lives to ensure banditry threats are neutralized and stolen livestock is recovered,” stated Kindiki.

The CS spoke on Thursday in Isiolo County where he witnessed the handover of over 200 camels stolen and recovered from bandits at Mulango Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Camp.

He issued a stern warning to security officers, public officials and opinion leaders aiding banditry, stating that they will face “painful legal consequences”.

Kindiki commended Isiolo and Samburu County political leaders for their intention to assist in identification of persons suspected to be perpetrators of banditry and in the recovery of stolen livestock.