CS Kindiki tasks DCI to upgrade its systems

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to upgrade its system from the current Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System (APFIS) to the more efficient Multi Biometric Identification System (MBIS).

During the visit, CS Kindiki assessed the process and system constraints that have led to paralysis of the production of Police Clearance Documents (Certificate of Good Conduct) over the last few months.

Though the system breakdown has been resolved, the CS discussed with the DCI team and agreed on a recovery plan to return normalcy in the provision of this critical service to members of the public.

