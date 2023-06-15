CS Kindiki tours Lamu in bid to ensure County security

Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki Thursday embarked on a three-day working tour of Lamu County.

During the visit, Prof. Kindiki says he will hold a series of meetings with the County Security and Intelligence Committee, political, religious, business and community leaders as well as members of the public.

Upon arrival, he held a meeting with Lamu County and Lamu West Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees in Witu area.

Lamu has in the past been plagued with insecurity challenges that have left several people dead and property destroyed.

The Al-Shabaab militants poses a threat in the area.

The Interior CS says terrorism and cross-border crimes rank top in the list of national security threats adding that the Government will continue to equip the multi-agency security officers with skills and equipment to deal with modern-day crime and forestall any incursion by the terror groups.