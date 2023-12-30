CS Kindiki vows swift action in blogger Sniper’s murder

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared his unwavering commitment to taking decisive action against those responsible for the brutal murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani Benard, widely known as Sniper.

The stern announcement came through a statement shared on the Cabinet Secretary’s official social media account.

Kindiki asserted that law enforcement agencies are in the final stages of identifying the individuals deemed accountable for the heinous crime.

The Interior CS minced no words in expressing his determination to ensure that justice is served swiftly and comprehensively.

“Those responsible for organizing, financing and executing the cruel murder of Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper, have a date with justice,” he said.



He further elaborated on the ongoing investigative efforts, stating, “Detectives are concluding the process of identifying the evil perpetrators, including those who lured the young man to his death and those who tortured, murdered and dumped his body in an attempt to conceal the terrible crime.”

The CS’s resolute stance underscores the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and sending a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated.

The tragic loss of Daniel Muthiani has prompted heightened scrutiny and determination to ensure that those responsible are swiftly held accountable for their actions.

On Friday, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria also voiced his concerns over the tragic disappearance and death of the blogger saying that the incident should not be taken lightly and assured the public of his commitment to follow up on the ongoing investigations and help bring Sniper’s killer to justice.

Sniper went missing on December 2, and the grim discovery of his body was made on December 16, 2023 in Mutonga River, Tharaka Nithi following a two-week search.

A government autopsy conducted by pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Sniper died of strangulation.The autopsy also indicated fractured ribs and head injuries, suggesting he was strangled before being disposed of in the river.

This week, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) pledged to provide appropriate directions in the case upon receiving the inquiry file from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

