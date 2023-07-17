CS Kindiki warns against the planned Azimio-led demonstrations

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has warned against the Azimio-led demonstrations that are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

Speaking during a Church Service at St Mary’s Catholic Church Kaanwa in Tharaka Nithi County, Kindiki said he will not allow any attempts to disrupt public order and endanger lives by people hiding under the constitution.

“We have people who are hiding behind the constitution especially on human rights, claiming that they have freedom to demonstrate, to destroy other people’s property, and blocking roads.

I want to say that we will smoke them out from where they are hiding under the constitution to commit crimes,” said Kindiki.

The CS added that based on his training, he has more understanding of the Kenyan constitution than any of the organizers of the demos and that he will be the last one to break it.

“What we have is some criminals citing some parts of the constitution while ignoring others. The same constitution that allows you to protest, is the same one that allows Kenyans the right to own property and have their lives protected,” the CS said.

He noted that the move to deal with illegal demonstrations was not in any way stifling democracy, freedom of speech or political freedoms in the country.

“We have not banned political meetings in any way but what we are saying is that they should be conducted as per the constitution of Kenya,” said Kindiki.

During last Wednesday’s demonstrations, Kindiki added, many people were inconvenienced, shops were looted, people were harassed and others stabbed with knives in the pretext of the freedom of association and assembly but what happened that day will not happen again.

“I accept on Wednesday we didn’t do very well as law enforcement agencies but I promise this week and going forward the country will be ready to deal with those people planning to do so,” said Kindiki.

He warned all those criminals preparing to loot property, block roads and paralyze the economy that he was ready for them and not just in Nairobi but all the 47 counties in the country.

He said any political differences should be solved in terms of policies and not inciting Kenyans into committing crimes.

Reporting by KNA