Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia has called on youth and women to diligently embrace agriculture for the steady growth of the country’s economy.

Speaking during the handing over of farming equipment by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to farmers in Meru County on Friday, Prof. Kobia noted that youth were the biggest population in the country most of whom were unable to secure formal employment due to various reasons.

She attributed the high level of youth unemployment to the country’s low economy growth that can create job opportunities for the many Kenyan youths.

The CS therefore called on youth to venture into sustainable agricultural activities to help the economy grow to provide job opportunities in the country.

“If our youth who form the biggest structure of our population which is about 60 percent of which 40 percent of them are not working, then we don’t have a very bright future. But if they venture into agribusiness which is much of agriculture, I am sure it will give them jobs,” she argued.

Prof. Kobia urged youth to embrace projects that make them use appropriate technology that will enable them produce more competitive products to help build the economy and create more jobs.

She added that any project geared towards the Big4 Agenda guarantees food security hence already having met 50 percent of the country’s development.

“Food security means every household should be able at least to have three meals per day. Women understand that better,” noted the CS urging more women to join the agriculture sector.

She observed that the dignity of women is usually stolen when they are unable to put food on the table for their children and family urging them to engage in sustainable agricultural projects that will guarantee food security.

FAO donated a vehicle, a tractor, 2 motorbikes, 2 tractor drawn No-till planters, 41 animal No-till planters, 250 shallow weeders, 75 jab planters, 90 animal drawn rippers and subsoilers among other equipment necessary for Conservation Agriculture.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood has appealed to the national government to consider dispersing relief food to some areas of Meru County that are currently experiencing food shortage.