CS Kuria says gov’t plans to export NYS officers abroad

The NYS recruitment exercise set to begin on Monday February 5 to Friday, February 9 across the country.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has revealed that the government plans to export National Youth Service (NYS) officers abroad.

The CS said the move is part of government’s Labour Export Programme aimed at leveraging the skills and capabilities of NYS recruits on the international stage.

“We plan to export NYS servicemen and women overseas. The Labour Export process is underway as we have already begun facilitating the issuing of passports at NYS Headquarters in Ruaraka,” Kuria stated.

Kuria spoke on Friday when he met with NYS Recruiting Officers ahead of the national recruitment exercise set to begin on Monday February 5 to Friday, February 9 across the country.

The CS noted that the recruitment exercise has previously had flaws urging for a transparent and verifiable selection process to ensure equal opportunities for all candidates.

“In the past, the recruitment process has had flaws and we are determined to fix that this time round to ensure every candidate has an equal opportunity,” he said.

The recruitment process will be ward-based with a certain number of recruits allocated per ward taking into account the population of each ward.

Kuria said the approach aims to address regional imbalances and provide a fair chance for candidates from every part of the country.

In 2023, President William Ruto directed the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Forestry Service to recruit 80% of their personnel from NYS.

CS Kuria asserted that a majority of the recruits will stand a chance to be absorbed into the police force following the completion of their training.

“Kenya is a youthful country. 70% of the population consists of the youth. We need the youth to drive our economic transformation agenda. The Kenya Kwanza Administration is committed to ensure that every young person has an equal opportunity,” he affirmed.