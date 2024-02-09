CS Kuria says NYS recruitment program was free from corruption

The Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Friday emphasized that his ministry has ensured the week-long National Youth Service recruitment program was free from corruption.

Kuria said the 15,000 recruits are supposed to report to the training camps immediately noting that they will help reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the Nyayo Stadium, the CS said the recruits will get opportunities to serve in other sectors like the Kenya Wildlife Service.

“Am satisfied with how the exercise has been carried out by our NYS officers across the country giving every youth a chance through a free and fair exercise.” Said CS Kuria.

Adding that: “The recruitment, one of its kind with the highest number ever of 15,000 servicemen and women, has been ongoing for the last one week, and the new recruits are expected to report to the training camps immediately.”