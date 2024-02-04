CS Linturi unveils solar mobile grain dryer in Maua 

The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mithika Linturi, flagged off solar mobile grain dryer in Igembe South Sub-county, Friday, to provide farmers with post-harvest management services.

Speaking at Maua National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), while demonstrating to farmers on how the dryer will be used, Linturi maintained that the government initiative to distribute grain dryers across the country is aimed at reducing postharvest losses, caused by aflatoxin, which has been a major challenge in the sector.

During the launch the CS was accompanied by Igembe South Member of Parliament, John Paul Mwirigi, Maua Ward Member of County Assembly, Duncan Kangwana, among other leaders.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the CS said that the government, is determined to increase food production in the country and reduce post-harvest losses through use of modern technology and advanced farming solutions, to achieve food security.

He said the mobile dryer will be available in the NCPB depot in Maua, adding that the dryer has the capability of drying up to 155 sacks of grain.

“The mobile Grain dryer, will assist farmers’ speed-up drying of grains and mitigate post-harvest losses,” the CS said.

Linturi further urged the Igembe residents, to ensure they have been registered, so as to benefit from government subsidized, fertilizer that is aimed at increasing harvests to enhance food security and reduce the cost of living.

He also added that the government had set aside 36 million shillings, to renovate the Miraa market.

“Miraa is one of the most important cash crops in Meru County and we are working tirelessly, to ensure the country has increased export of the crop to Somalia and other international markets. ’The CS noted.

On his part, Mwirigi thanked the government for the timely intervention saying the move will help to curb the post-harvest losses experienced by the farmers especially when there is a bumper harvest.