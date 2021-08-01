CS Macharia wants Covid-19 protocols observed in public transport

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia is calling on Kenyans using public transport to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

The transport cabinet secretary has also called on all public transporters/service providers to undertake measures that are required under the specific protocols applicable to them such.

According to the CS Macharia, Covid -19 Protocols remain in force and should be applied strictly to facilitate continued movement of people and goods while at the same time minimizing the chances of contracting the disease.

He observes that the desired results in the fight against COVID-19 will only be achieved if all stakeholders cooperate and play their individual and corporate roles strictly.

This even as the government Friday announced an extension of the nationwide curfew in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

While addressing the public from Harambee House Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the hours of the ongoing nationwide curfew will continue across the Country, starting from 10:00 p.m. and ending at 4:00 am until further notice and that this applies to the counties in the lake region as well.

The CS also announced a 30-day ban on all public gatherings, including office meetings adding that several government meetings have also been postponed.

” In line with the directive to avoid crowded places where transmission has been shown to be more likely, all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature be suspended countrywide. In this regard, all Government including Intergovernmental meetings and conferences be converted to virtual or postponed,” added the CS.

Similarly, Kagwe said that burials will have to be carried out within 72 hours following death confirmation, according to the new containment measures.

He directed all employers including public and private sector, Government offices, businesses and companies to allow employees to work from home, except for employees working in critical or essential services, until further notice.

The CS noted that that there has an increase of Covid-19 cases in Kiambu, Kajiado, Lamu, Makueni Muranga, Taita Taveta and for the first time Tana River counties.

