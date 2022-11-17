CS Machogu assures of national exams credibility

ByPRUDENCE WANZA
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has reaffirmed government’s preparedness in holding credible national examinations.

Speaking in Kisumu County where he is meeting school Principals and education directors, the CS assured that the integrity of national exams will not be compromised.

“We give Kenyans assurance that the integrity process will not be compromised. We are leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the examination is perfectly executed,” Machugu said

The CS revealed that the Ministry has already dispatched exam materials in 493 distribution and storage centres across the country. He urged centre managers and all officers involved to uphold integrity to deter any form of examination malpractice.

Machogu added that all Cabinet Secretaries will part of the monitoring the examination process as country holds three national exams in the months of November and December.

“The entire government is involved. My colleagues in the Cabinet are involved to ensure the examination process is seamless,” he said

Primary schools will kick off the exercise with the administration of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) to Grade six learners between November 28 and November 30. This will be the pioneer cohort of the CBC curriculum.

Learners in Standard eight and Form 4 will also sit for the KCPE and KCSE exams between the months of November and December.

 

  

