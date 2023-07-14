CS Machogu calls for more security to avert disruption 

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has condemned the incident where a teargas canister was hurled at Kihumbuini Primary School in Kangemi during the Wednesday Anti-government protest.

He cautioned police against lobbing tear gas at institutions such as schools and hospitals when confronting demonstrators.

Speaking during a visit at the School where pupils were tear gassed on Wednesday, Machogu appealed for more security in schools to avert disruption of learning.

While condemning the orchestrators of the violent protests, Machogu called for peace especially near learning and medical institutions.

Earlier on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other legislators also toured the school and condemned the incident.

Over 50 pupils at the school were rushed to hospital following the teargas incident.

One pupil is still admitted while the rest were treated and discharged.