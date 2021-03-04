CS Magoha announces tough measures to curb exam leakages

The education ministry has announced tough measures to curb leakage of examination papers as learning for class eight and form four candidates enters the homestretch.

Already examination papers for the 2020 exams have arrived ahead of the commencement of both KCPE and KCSE exams on March 22.

1,938,667 candidates will sit for the final primary and secondary examinations.

227,679 invigilators and centre managers have so far been vetted to oversee the exams that will be for the first time held under strict Covid-19 guidelines and an altered school calendar after basic learning institutions were shut for about seven months over the pandemic.

Education CS George Magoha said it is all systems go for the historic national exams that will pave way for the transition of the candidates to secondary and university respectively. Grade four pupils under the CBC will also be sitting assessment tests from next week March 8 to 18th.

Speaking on Thursday, during the launch of the national examination period and issuance of security padlocks, Magoha issued a stern warning to examination officers who intend to engage in corruption deals and misuse of money meant to facilitate the 2020 national examination.

He assured that the administration of examinations will be secure as has been in the recent past warning that respective agencies will not hesitate to take punitive action against any individual engaging in examination malpractice.

The examination process will be managed by a coordinated team of officials drawn from Education, ICT and Interior ministries.

The security of the 479 storage containers has been enhanced as each will be manned by four armed security officers on a 24/7 basis.

The containers will have a double locking system and the sub-county directors of education and the deputy county commissioners will be the only ones authorised to open and close them.

Additional security officers will be deployed to escort the examination materials from the KNEC warehouse to the examination storage facilities in the sub-counties with the deputy county commissioners and their assistants taking charge.

Magoha further revealed that only TSC registered teachers will be allowed to handle the examinations adding that his ministry has also increased marking centres as well as the examiners.

Supervisors and invigilators who have been in the same examination centre for more than two consecutive years have been reshuffled in line with KNEC’s policy to ensure the credibility of the exam.

“ At the ministry of education, I have today recalled all officers who were on leave from the sub-county level to Jogoo house… all of us will be on duty during the examinations to ensure everything goes on as planned….”, the CS said.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on the other hand assured of tight security during the examination period.

KCPE exams will commence on March 22 and end on March 24 while KCSE examinations will start on 26th March 2021 and end on April 21.