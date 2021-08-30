Education CS Magoha lauds implementation of CBC

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has lauded the implementation process of the Curriculum Based Competence (CBC) saying it has proved to be worthwhile with focus now shifting to establish Junior Secondary Schools across the country.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony to reconstruct Salabani Primary School which was submerged following the swelling of Lake Baringo, Prof Magoha who was accompanied by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, faulted those against the implementation adding that the government will not relent in pushing for the full implementation of the curriculum.

At the same time the CS Magoha said schools that were closed as a result of banditry will remain closed until the ministry of interior advises it safe for children and teachers for it to reopen adding that measures will be put in place to ensure pupils from affected regions continue with their education.

Baringo South Member of Parliament Charles Kamuren said seven schools were submerged and others closed as a result of insecurity thanking Child Fund for helping construct the school adding that four schools are yet to reopen which has since affected the 100% transition.