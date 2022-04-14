CS Magoha defends credibility of Form One selection process

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has urged parents to be contented with the form one placements given to their children saying the exercise was done in a fair manner.

Prof. Magoha who was in Murang’a County to commission Competency-Based Curriculum classrooms defended the system saying it will produce all-around learners.

Prof. Magoha who spoke at Muchungucha secondary school in Murang’a County confirmed the construction of CBC classrooms countrywide is at 92 percent.

At the same time, he said the government affirmative fund for children in the informal settlements has brought on board 9000 beneficiaries who shall be admitted to schools of their choice.