CS Magoha defends TSC over transfer of non-local teachers

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha now says his office will not interfere with the mandate of the Teachers Service Commission saying it is an independent body.

Magoha said his office has no role to play in the transfer of the 500 non local teachers from Northern Kenya by the Commission.

The CS spoke in Kisumu County where he was undertaking a form one admission mop up exercise.

His sentiments comes just days after TSS dropped its hard stance and transferred all non-local teachers in Garissa County following targeted terror attacks in the North Kenya.

Magoha defended the Commission and challenged the local communities in the affected region to actively participate in ensuring security of teachers in their areas.

Magoha said close to 200 students are yet to report form one in kisumu due to various challenges but expressed the Government commitment to ensure the 100% transition.