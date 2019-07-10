CS Magoha demands report on alleged bullying at Nairobi school

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has directed the management of Nairobi School and Sawagongo High School to table a report in his office by next week as to why students in those institutions were battered.

Speaking during an impromptu visit at Nanyuki Primary School and DEB Nanyuki on Tuesday, Magoha said the reports should indicate who did it and what actions have been taken.

The angry CS issued a stern warning against prefects or other school staff who have a habit of beating students in school and said that must stop immediately.

Prof. Magoha was reacting to reports that the ministry of education is investigating claims that a student in form two in Nairobi school was bullied by prefects and sustained brain injury.

The CS was assessing the implementation of the newly launched Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), schools in Laikipia County where he hailed the progress.

He disclosed that there will be a major stakeholders’ conference on August 16th on CBC at KICC, Nairobi.

Prior to the main Conference, Magoha said there will be four pre-conferences starting from July 24 to 29.