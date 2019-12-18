CS Magoha expected to release KCSE results Wednesday

Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, is Wednesday afternoon expected to release this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) headquarters.

The decision came after members of the KNEC board held a meeting on Monday, this week to approve the results ahead of presenting them to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A total of 699,745 students sat for this year’s examinations.

The marking process started on November 28 in 20 centres around Nairobi and came to an end on December 12.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The marking exercise was temporarily halted in some centres in Nairobi and Machakos with teachers decrying poor living conditions and demanding an increase per-script payment.

This year’s results will be released three days earlier than the 2018 exam.

Cases of cheating this year are expected to reduce after the government said it had sealed all the loopholes.

Tell Us What You Think