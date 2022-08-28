CS Magoha extends junior secondary selection by 10 days

ByChristine Muchira/Zainabu Said
Tags
education cs magoha

The Ministry of Education has extended by 10 days the selection of schools by grade six learners transitioning to Junior secondary.

The deadline for the process that had been slated for August 30, 2022 has been extended to September 10, 2022.

Grade Six students are expected to join Junior Secondary in January 2023 after sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) in November 2022.

The Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha  was speaking Saturday at Kimunyu Secondary School in Gatundu South, Kiambu County and and later went to Nairobi’s Upperhill Secondary School to commission phase two of CBC classrooms.

Magoha also applauded the selection process revealing that a good number of learners had completed the process. 

The cabinet secretary used the event to caution school heads against sending students back home for school fees.

At Upper Hill high school in Kibra sub-county Nairobi County, Magoha at the same time asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to opt using tertiary and higher learning institutions for voting and tallying exercises.

  

Latest posts

Nairobi Governor Sakaja promises to tackle garbage menace

Christine Muchira

Kenya marks the 12th anniversary of promulgation of Constitution

Christine Muchira

Two die crossing flooded Kerio River 

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: