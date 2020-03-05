CS Magoha: Government won’t allow education in N.Eastern to collapse

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha says the government will not allow education to collapse in Northern Kenya.

Prof. Magoha said a number of options are in the works to ensure learning is normalized in the area after the exodus of non-local teachers who fled for their safety.

The CS, who was in Mombasa, said the government will not allow criminal elements to destabilize education in northern Kenyan.

He assured teachers and children in the region of their security and called on everyone including the political class to work closely with the government to find a lasting solution.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Already the ministry says the 100 percent form one transition rate has been a success and there is need to guarantee sustainability in the schools.