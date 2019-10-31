CS Magoha promises to release KCPE results before Christmas

Results of the just concluded Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will be released before Christmas.

Making the announcement Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha commended the commitment and efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring credibility of the standard eight examinations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the CS added that the 2019 KCPE examination was successful and reports countrywide indicate that the examination went on smoothly for all the 1,088,986 candidates.

“For the fourth year running, the entire government has shown the commitment towards delivering a credible examination that is of high integrity. We have defied the bad weather challenges to ensure that all candidates received the materials in good time. Even in remote areas, we were able to administer the examinations albeit with minimum delays.” Said CS.

“Once again, the Government has delivered as one, in line with His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to us to work together in execution of Government programmes. Personally, I don’t take this for granted. I wish to sincerely appreciate the Presidency, which was represented at the monitoring by Deputy President Hon. Dr. William Ruto for leading the entire Cabinet to help in the 2019 monitoring. I welcome and encourage them to extend the spirit of monitoring the KCPE to the KCSE which starts next week.” Added the CS.

According to the ministry, none of the examination papers, even a single question, was leaked as all candidates were able to see the contents of the examinations at the start of each paper. and therefore, all the candidates will actually receive grades that belong to them. Another observation made was that some 20 examination centres started examinations a bit late on the first and second days because of delays in delivery of the examinations. The delays were they say were due to a few logistical problems connected to choppers operations.

Magoha also noted that examination officials strictly enforced the measures that were meant to ensure the security of the examinations from the container to examination centres.

” All Centre Managers travelled in designated vehicles and were escorted by security

as directed. This helped to stamp out the cases of early exposure that were

reported in some areas last year. I thank all officials for enforcing the measures.” He said.

He said the ministry has managed to wipe out the anxiety among many parents and teachers over the examinations noting that the number of examination malpractices has been reducing significantly. He however said there were challenges in three centres over attempted examination malpractices namely in Nyandarua, West Pokot and Garissa but TSC took action before any cheating happened.

“Our decision to extend security surveillance to up to two kilometres of each

centre is bearing fruit. Indeed, this is what helped us to detect the attempted

cheating in Nyandarua. This spirit will be enhanced in the KCSE. The number of reported cases of births by candidates during this year’s KCPE was significantly low. We have recorded fewer than 10. The multi-sectoral agency approach to delivering examinations has yielded fantastic results. Various agencies worked together as teams with the singlemost aim of delivering a credible examination.” He added.

He urged all government officials to keep the spirit of examination monitoring

to the KCSE examination that starts countrywide next week on Monday. Adding that the ministry is prepared to do all they can to ensure the examination is of high integrity.