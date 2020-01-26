CS Magoha rescues 10 form one students in Kajiado

Education Cabinet Secretary professor George Magoha led the 100 per cent transition mop-up campaign in Kajiado county.

During the exercise, 10 Form One students were traced to their homes and taken to various schools.

The government Saturday rolled out a countrywide mop-up campaign to trace all candidates who are yet to report to schools.

The girls who had dashed their hopes of transitioning to secondary school had their dreams come true as Magoha went calling and ensured they all went to the schools they had been admitted to.

The girls were moved to tears when Magoha visited their homes and took them to school.

Addressing the press after the exercise, Magoha said transition rate to secondary schools in Kajiado is now at 68 per cent.

He instructed Regional Director of Education, John Ololtuaa, to give good numbers by Wednesday next week. National Government officials joined the push that targets 150,000 legible 2019 KCPE candidates.

The Form One admission window came to a close Friday.

