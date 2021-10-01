CS Magoha: TVET should focus on income generating innovations

Education CS George Magoha has called on Technical and Vocational Education Training TVET Institutions to commercialize their innovations and tap their full potential in income generating activities.

Magoha says this will reduce over reliance on Government funding.

Speaking in Ol Joro Orok Constituency in Nyandarua County, when he launched the Nyandarua National Polytechnic, CS Magoha urged the institution to spearhead quality potato seed production as he launched the institution previously an institute of science and technology.

He called upon the polytechnic to be an institution with a difference in potato production research because it was located in a potato growing region and can be a research hub used to produce export quality potatoes.

He said that the institution formally Nyandarua Institute of Science and should now take advantage of its land to produce quality potatos for export.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said the institution should now focus on aiding the agriculture sector in the county to move to the next level.

He challenged the County Government will partner with the institution management to move potato farming to the next level.

Vocational and Technical training PS Dr Margaret Mwakima said that the government had increased the number of TVET institutions from 52 in 2013 to 238 in 2021 as a way of equipping the youths with technical skills for self-employment.

Dr Mwakima said out of the 238 TVET institutions, 192 are operational and 46 are nearing completion.

She said with Government grants and HELB loans worth Ksh 11.1 billion disbursed to trainees since 2019, there has been an increase in enrolment from 55,945 in 2013 to 249, 316 in 2021.

Mwakima challenged TVET institutions to ensure they offer programmes that are relevant and of good quality to ensure that they benefit society in poverty alleviation.

Area MP Michael Muchira his office will fund the construction of a police post at the institution to help boost student’s and locals’ security.

Other leaders present during the event include National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), his Kinangop counterpart Kwenye Thuku, Nyandarua County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo among other leaders from the county.