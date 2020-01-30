CS Magoha, VC Kiama given 30 days to resolve leadership crisis

The court has granted 30 days to education cabinet secretary George Magoha and the embattled University of Nairobi Vice chancellor Stephen Kiama to negotiate and resolve the leadership crisis at the institution.

Magoha had sought 30 days for further consultations to settle the matter.

Justice Maureen Onyango directed that the parties are free to engage and resolve on who will be the university Vice chancellor and appear in court on February 27th for the hearing.

The current VC Stephen Kiama has been engulfed in a leadership tussle with the Deputy VC for finance Isaac Mbeche, with the latter insisting he was the acting VC of the institution.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



A fortnight ago, Education CS George Magoha revoked the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the vice chancellor of The University of Nairobi until the consultative process of appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor was completed.

He further named Isaac Mbeche as acting Vice Chancellor.

However Magoha’s decision has split the university fraternity two-fold, one in support of the Vice Chancellor’s revocation while the second is against it.

On 5th of January though a letter, the University of Nairobi (UoN) Council announced the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the institution’s new Vice-Chancellor for a five-year term.

Prof. Kiama, had previously served as the UoN Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration, officially begins his term Monday.

The race for UoN VC’s post had attracted 14 applicants, out of whom only 8 were shortlisted by the Public Service Commission.

These were; Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama, Prof. Isaac Meroka Mbeche, Prof. Madara Ogot, Prof. Patricia G. Kameri Mbote, Prof. Eng. Bernard N.Kimani Njoroge, Prof. Solomon Igosangwa Shibairo, Prof. Kareithi Ruth Wanjiru Nduati and Prof. Elijah I. Omwenga.