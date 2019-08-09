CS Magoha warns corrupt education officials

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has warned ministry of Education officials engaging in corruption deals that their days are numbered.

The education CS said he will not allow anybody to mismanage education funds as he even called on education stakeholders to take a more proactive role in the fight against corruption in the ministry.

Speaking while he officially launched the civil society per- conference on national education reforms Magoha called on education stakeholders to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, warning that corruption and mismanagement of public funds will not be tolerated.

Magoha stated that the ministry of education has disbursed funds to various counties for infrastructural development.

The education CS has in the meanwhile said that the government has allocated adequate funds to facilitate the training of teachers in the wake of implementation of the Competence based curriculum.