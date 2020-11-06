CS Maina lauds manufacturing sector’s role in fight against COVID-19

Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina has lauded the manufacturing sector for its role in cushioning the country from the impacts of COVID-19.

The CS said the sector has providing support in its specific areas of operations across the Country and their efforts have gone a long way in complementing the Government in the fight against the virus.

She spoke during the opening of the multi billion Blue Nile Rolling Mills steel company in Thika saying such an investment is an endorsement of the confidence the company has in Kenya.

“I congratulate the local manufacturer, as they have demonstrated their capacity and zeal in investing in a new company amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, investments put in by Kenyan manufacturers are impressive, this company was set up four months ago, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and it demonstrates our resilience as Kenyans,” she said.

The Company’s MD Kotni Rao said they have a capacity to produce 3000 tonnes per month of various products such as barbed wires, chain link, BR, weld mesh, nails, mild steel plates among others.

“Manufacturers’ reliability, sustainability, innovation and smart practice have seen us access more markets in the country, regionally and globally as far as Australia, Europe and America,” he said.

Kiambu Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi termed the companies initiatives ‘a major boost to the government’s efforts to create employment for the youth.

She said the company will impart relevant skills and knowledge required by the youth to enable them compete effectively with others in the job market.

Ngugi said that the county government has offered a good environment for businesses, which will in turn bolster the county’s efforts in offering opportunities to the SMEs who supply, buy and sell various components.

