CS Matiang’ i urges NGO’s to take an active role in the BBI process

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ i now claims the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process has been hijacked by politicians to the detriment of Kenyans.

Matiang’ i said it was unfortunate that Kenyans have been reduced to spectators as the political elite take to shadow boxing over the report.

The cabinet secretary is now urging Non-Governmental Organization to take an active role in the report and enlighten Kenyans on its contents.

It at the launch of the NGO’S coordination board, annual NGO sector report for 2018-2019 and the Board strategic plan on Tuesday.

Where Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ i challenged NGO’S in the government sector to help the citizens in understanding the contents of the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Matiang’ i saying the NGO’S can assist the people in making informed decisions on issues they would like amended in the report.

The CS calling on the NGO’S to join the government in the fight against corruption saying if not tackled it will derail the development of the country.

He lauded the partnership between the NGO’s and the government citing more than 70 billion shillings used last year in funding local projects.

The CS revealed that the government is in the last stages of finalizing the long-overdue PBO act which aims at strengthening the sector.