CS Matiang’I appeals for peace during campaign period

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has appealed for a peaceful campaign period as the country gears for the August 9th General Elections.

While addressing the Seventh Day Adventist faithful of Kenyerere SDA, Kisii County, he called upon the clergy to pray for the country.

He cautioned some politicians not to use impending elections as an excuse of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines.

Matiang’i asked the electorates and politicians to embrace peace and unity especially in this period when the country makes a major decision on its leadership.

Similar sentiments were projected from the president during the national prayer breakfast where he called upon all leaders to embrace unity during campaigns and peaceful transition of power after the elections.

He further urged residents to foster peace during the campaigns and after and asked those seeking leadership to leave the country more united than before.

During the campaigns, the Cs had confirmed that there were measures put in place to curb insecurity and maintain order.

Matiangi also assured citizens that the government is committed to deliver credit and fair election.