CS Matiang’i: Arrest criminals who torched Chief’s house within 48hrs

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has given the security team in Temoyota, Kuresoi North, 48 hours to act decisively and zero in on criminals who burnt down a chief’s house.

The CS stressed that the Government won’t relent on matters concerning intimidation of National Government Administration Officers and child defilement.

“We are in agreement with security teams from Temoyota location Kuresoi North, to work with the community in rooting out criminal gangs responsible for chronic cases of child defilement and intimidating NGAO Officers. Our children’s safety is paramount and non-negotiable,” He said.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho was not left out either saying Kenya is a Country of laws, and NGAO officers make up an important cog in the enforcement wheel.

Kibicho said those responsible for the criminal activity will be pursued relentlessly and prosecuted for the crime.

Chief Joseph Mwangi Kiiru has been at the forefront in the war against cattle rustling and child defilement.

His property was set on fire by criminals, with the National Government Administration Officers saying it was a price he paid for doing the right thing.

