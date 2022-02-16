CS Matiang’i calls for training of police officers on financial management

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has challenged the Kenya National police Sacco to invest heavily on training of its members on resource management to improve their welfare.

Dr. Matiang’i said training in financial management will help address cases like corruption within the forces and suicide among the officers.

“Some of the mental challenges we’ve been witnessing among our officers are related to financial distress. Senior officers have a responsibility of mentoring their juniors to nurture a savings culture as a foundation stone of a financially disciplined Service,” He said.

The CS challenged the Sacco to explore public-private partnerships with the Treasury to construct decent and affordable accommodation for police officers to acquire through rent-to-own contracts.

He commended the Sacco for its good governance which has seen it emerge the second best performing sacco in the county.

Kenya National police Sacco National chairman David Mategwa assured the delegates that the sacco is committed to helping its member proposer in their ventures.

The two were speaking in Nairobi during the Kenya National Police Sacco annual delegates meeting