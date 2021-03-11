CS Matiang’i commissions development projects in Murang’a

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Thursday led a delegation of government officials in what he termed as an inspection tour of the on-going government projects.

The CS who was accompanied by his Transport and ICT counterparts James Macharia and Joe Mucheru commissioned the newly upgraded Kirwara police station done by the local CDF at a cost of Ksh 8.5 million and an assistant county commissioner’s block at Gatura.

They also launched the modern Kangari market that will help local farmers access the export market and earn more from their produce.

The CS was also accompanied by three local MPs, Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), Mary Waithera (Maragua) and Peter Kimari (Mathioya).

Matiang’i said he has a mandate to inspect government projects and ensure they are well done and completed to offer services to Kenyans.

“We have to ensure that the agenda of the President is accomplished. We are lucky as a country that we are being led by a president who puts the interests of Kenyans first,” he added.

He urged Kenyans to avoid being divided by politicians and ensure they live together in unity eve as the country heads to general elections.

Matiang’i further announced that the vast Gatanga sub county would be split into two sub counties to make it easier for the people living in the semi-arid areas of Ithanga to easily access services.

CS Macharia lauded Matiang’i for his commitment in ensuring Government projects are well coordinated saying he would make a good successor once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.

The MPs present urged political leaders to stop interfering with independent institutions rising to the defence of the Inspector of police Hillary Mutyambai saying he should not be intimidated by Tangatanga leaders.

This after the Deputy President William Ruto accused the police of playing partisan politics during elections.