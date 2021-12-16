CS Matiang’i creates new administrative unit in Kisumu County

Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has created a new administrative unit within Nyakach Sub County, Kisumu County.

Dr. Matiang’i on Thursday presided over the inauguration of Nyakach Central Division in a bid to bring government services closer to the residents.

With the new administrative unit, Kisumu County will now have 7 divisions in a move to improve government services to mwananchi. The new Division will serve over 150,000 residents on essential services including issuance of title deeds, birth and death certificates and security.

Matiang’i said the state will establish 50 more administrative units including divisions, sub-counties and locations in the greater Nyanza region to foster security in the area during the electioneering period.

Following these developments, the CS assured that 50 more assistant chiefs and Chiefs would be employed to serve local residents.

“The handshake has brought peace and stability in the country, making leaders consult freely among themselves in driving development agenda and providing room for service delivery,” said Dr. Matiang’i.

He said that an Assistant County Commissioner has already been deployed in the new Division and assured the locals that a police post would also be erected to beef up security in the area.

The County Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Owili speaking at the same event said the new administrative unit will relieve locals of the challenges of traveling long distances to seek government services.

At the same time, Dr. Matiang’i assured women that the government will protect them during the campaigning period to enable them to exercise their democratic rights.

“The government is firm and ready to stand with our women willing to vie in any political seat in the next general election,” he said.

“We are a democratic country and as a government will not meddle with anyone. You do not need permission to campaign or go anywhere, you are free as a Kenyan citizen to go wherever you want to sell your policies,” he added.