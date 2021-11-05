CS Matiang’i hails MKU for joining the ranks of global communities

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has lauded Mount Kenya University for its commitment to quality education since it became a full chartered University.

The CS said the Institution has joined the ranks of global communities after putting up the Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre to nurture unity, sharing, and togetherness.

Speaking at MKU Main Campus in Thika of Kiambu County where he formally opened and dedicated the Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre, Dr. Matiang’i said a present day convention center could serve as what in the traditional African communities were called village arenas while some communities called them communal shrines.

“While an arena is a public space used for meetings as well as for sharing of vital experiences, shrines, tend to be places of prayers and spiritual communion. We are here today for interdenominational prayers. We have just had prayers in here. So why would we not consider this facility as a shrine in addition to being an arena? A cultural arena attracts people from far and wide to converge in there for different reasons that will always lead to enhancement of unity and cohesion within the community,” The CS said.

He added, “I have been informed that this facility is open to the public. I urge Kenyans to take advantage of this facility. May it serve as a cultural arena or a cultural shrine for enhancing peace in the community through prayers as well as peace conventions. As we head to the national elections, let us all retreat to this facility to seek peaceful engagements with each other. Indeed, I have been informed that MKU will be hosting a pre-national general elections peace conference here next year a few weeks to the general elections. I urge many other groups to use this facility to pray for peace and unity.”

The Mwai Kibaki Convention Center has already hosted an international conference on Entrepreneurial Universities of Africa and is currently hosting the International YUNUS Social Business Academic Conference while the International YUNUS Social Business Summit is coming up later.

“We are all aware of the need to create more and more job opportunities in our communities across the continent. I, therefore, feel happy that the conferences already being hosted here have focused on blending locally homegrown ideas with borrowed ideas and in the words of Mwai Kibaki in 2012, this will go a long way towards creating jobs for our youth and wealth for the communities,” He noted.

The CS also lauded the ongoing Public, Private Partnerships between Mount Kenya University and various County Governments across the country saying they deeply impacted on the community livelihood.

MKU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi said, “Mount Kenya University pays special attention to safety and security issues both within the University and the neighborhood,””

The VC said the University has invested heavily on biometric security enhancement and also has sent night patrols to all our neighborhood.

“We also very much appreciate the security support provided to us by the local security agents, ” said Prof. Jaganyi.

Speaking during the occasion, MKU Co-Founder, Prof. Simon Nyutu Gicharu said beyond the physical entity that is the Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre, is a crucial reason to immortalizing a Kenyan who made immeasurable contributions to the Country.

“That he gave Mount Kenya University its Charter back in the day as the Head of State is not the only highlight we celebrate today, but more so, his cross-cutting policies that have radically transformed our education sector over the years,” Gicharu said.

Prof. Gicharu said the core purpose of the 2,000 capacity Convention Centre is to support educational activities by hosting local, regional and international conferences, conventions and summits.

He said in addition, the facility will also be open for corporate events and meetings. Already, this Centre has been very busy. Since its completion, it has hosted the following international conferences; Talloires Network Leaders Conference 2021, the International Conference on Entrepreneurial Universities in Africa, and it is currently hosting the YUNUS Social Business Academia Conference.

“The name Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre is in recognition of the third president of the republic of Kenya who is somewhat unrecognized in the naming of various landmarks in the country. Mwai Kibaki also conceived and brought to fruition Thika road which plays a major role to the university – for easier access-as well as the country at large. His administration also paved the way for opening up more private universities,” He said.