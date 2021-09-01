CS Matiang’I, IG Mutyambai appear before Parliament over Ruto’s security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I is currently appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security over changes made to Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail.

The Interior CS is accompanied by Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, DCI boss George Kinoti and several other top security chiefs.

The Matiang’I led team is expected to shed light on what informed the withdrawal of GSU officers from the DP’s official residence.

On Tuesday, DP Ruto portrayed plans by MPs to summon the country’s top security chiefs over changes made on security personnel attached to his residence as less important.

In a tweet, the Deputy President said ‘Parliamentary time should not be wasted on non-issues.’

“The AP is a professional security service and those who think it’s a downgrade are wrong,” he charged.

According to the DP, lawmakers should instead concentrate their energies on essential deployment of security officers to serious security situations in areas where bandits are causing mayhem and destruction.

This comes after lawmakers led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei wrote to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka requesting for a Special Sitting Thursday to deliberate the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers previously attached to the DP.

In a statement, the Nandi Senator said the matter was urgent and of National importance.

In his letter, Senator Cherargei said that he will also seek an explanation from Interior CS Fred Matiang’I and IG Hillary Mutyambai on the inhumane evictions and extrajudicial killings happening across the country during curfew hours in the country.