CS Matiangi calls on Kenyans to embrace tolerance

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has emphasized the need for Kenyans especially political leaders to embrace tolerance.

Dr. Matiang’i said the country’s diversity should not be used divide Kenyans.

The Cabinet Secretary who spoke after meeting new commissioners of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission promised to support the commission to deliver on their constitutional mandate to ensure Kenyans live in harmony.

NCIC new Chairman Reverend Samuel Kobia called on political leaders and media to stop voicing and airing statements that breed discord among Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the commission was well prepared to ensure Kenyans co-exist in harmony adding it intends to work with schools to promote national Ethos as well as provide spaces that bring together young Kenyans from all parts of the country to make them appreciate and embrace diversity at a tender age.

The commission which to be chaired by Reverend Samuel Kobia was sworn into the office recently.

Other members of the commission include Samuel E. Kona, (Eng) Philip Okundi, Peris Nyutu, Abdulaziz Ali Farah, Dr. Danvas Makori, Fatuma Tabwara and Dorcas Kedogo.