Interior Cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has on Wednesday directed County Commissioners to conduct impromptu checks at all government service centers, report and take action on shortcomings in provision of immigration services and issuance of ID cards, birth and death certificates.

He was speaking while presiding over the official opening of high-level security forum in Mombasa.

CS Matiang’i said the government is working on how it will reduce the duration which Kenyans have to wait to receive their birth certificates.

Matiang’i reiterated government’s committed to improve service delivery citing the frustrations citizens experience in government institutions when trying to acquire crucial documents such as birth certificates and travel documents.

The CS, however, lauded efforts by the immigration department that has now seen the waiting time for new passports reduced from seven to three days.

He said this has been made possible following government’s decision to open immigration offices across the counties.

Matiang’i said the new directive at the Birth and Deaths office, of the same-day service policy is doing well and complaints by Kenyans on delays have since reduced.

The Cabinet Secretary said he will soon be announcing new measures and focus to combat terrorism and gang related cases in the country.

He announced that priority in the security sector, this year is war against terrorism.

He noted that continued weaknesses in the governance structures of Somalia has seen the resurgence of Al-Shabaab and other criminal groups, which has further been complicated by the collaboration, cooperation and collusion between the terrorists and select elements within the local communities.

He, however, said the president has authorized additional resources targeted at strengthening police capacity and capabilities to deal with Al-Shabaab.

Matiang’i further directed the Inspector General of Police to take inventory of all national police service assets, and gazette all police stations and police posts afresh by 2nd April this year.

He said this will be critical in matching resources to areas of need and avoid wastage.

At the same time Matiang’i took time to commemorate and appreciate officers who through their sacrifice and exemplary commitment helped defuse the terror attack at Dusit D2 Hotel one years ago.