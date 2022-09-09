CS Matiang’i pens farewell letter as his tour of duty comes to an end

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has bid his colleagues at the Ministry and its departments farewell as his tour of duty comes to an end.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigations, Principal Administrative Secretary, regional commissioners among others, the CS described his 5 years tenure at the ministry as an exciting tour of duty and pleasurable service to his beloved Country.

“I want to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for bestowing his trust in me. I am humbled by the privilege to serve in his Cabinet in four different ministries during his ten year tenure,” He said.

The CS said he strived to deliver services to Kenyans even as he embarked on improving the welfare of security officers in the Country.

“As my tour of duty comes to an end, I exult in the pride of knowing that we have not only honoured expectations but also exceeded them by important and evident milestones,” He said.

He singled out Principal Secretaries Karanja Kibicho, Zeinab Hussein, Safina Kwekwe as well as Inspector Generals of police Joseph Boinet and Hilary Mutyambai among other officers for their support and commitment to service delivery.

Matiang’i said through their collective efforts, the have managed to reduce the rate of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), teenage pregnancies and sexual violence among young girls and at the same time enhance transition of children to the next level of learning.

He said Kenyans now get services such as issuance of death and birth certificates, motor vehicle registration at more locations across the Country reducing expenses and time wasting.

“Our multi agency approach to security and the war against terrorism, extremism and organised crime as borne fruits. The number of terror attacks have reduced dramatically. Overall we now have a more secure Country to bring up our children and pursue our private interests,” He said.

The CS lauded the National Police Service, the Coast Guard and the Kenya Prison Services for their support and sacrifice in ensuring security for all.

He had good words for Kenyans at large for their role in the delivery of what he termed as the most peaceful election ever. “despite immense criticism, scorn, false accusations of scheming to manipulate and interfere with the general election, our sector put up a stellar and professional performance in supporting IEBC to conduct the election.”

“I exit Harambee house richer from shared knowledge of public institutions and a valuable contact base of men and women whose wealth of training and exposure has given me a renewed sense of purpose,” CS Matiang’i said.