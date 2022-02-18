CS Matiang’i: Pokot warriors to be declared an outlawed group

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i has announced that plans are underway to categorize Pokot warriors as an outlawed organization following a School bus attack in Elgeyo Marakwet County Thursday night.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete, the CS said the attack was a clear indication the group is Criminal indication disguised as cattle rustlers.

“Next week I’m going to the National Security Council to seek authorization to declare the Pokot warriors an outlawed organization,” he said

According to Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, three buses ferrying students from Tot High School https://www.kbc.co.ke/matiangi-orders-arrest-of-tot-high-school-principal-after-bandit-attack/were sprayed with bullets by bandits on Thursday at 10.00PM injuring 15 passengers, 13 students and 2 teachers while driver of one of the buses succumbed to injuries.

The CS said efforts to restore security in the North Rift region by use of civilian methods has proved futile hence the decision to outlaw the group.

“We are going to apply a new level of force and fire to wipe out that organization. It is no longer an issue of cattle rustling, it abundantly clear to us that this is a criminal organization disguised as cattle rustlers,” he stated

He called upon the leaders in the region to work together with the government in order to address insecurity challenges in the region.

“Bullets and guns don’t bring peace and they don’t solve problems. Problems are solved by inter-communal conversations proper investment in the livelihood and welfare of the people,” he said

Matiang’i was accompanied by the Education CS George Magoha and ICT CS Joe Mucheru where they officiated the launch of 2021 National Examination periods and issuance of security padlocks.