CS Matiang’i to visit Laikipia to assess security situation

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will this morning lead a security team on a tour of the troubled Laikipia region to assess the ongoing security operation.

The National Government this week declared Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs disturbed zones, even as a multi-agency operation was launched to bolster security in the area.

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed following a series of bandit attacks and violence blamed on political incitement.

The government moved to action after one person was shot dead by armed bandits at Mikinduri village in Ol Moran.

The CS will thereafter hold a press briefing at Ol-Moran center at 9.30 am.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has assured order will be restored in Laikipia County within a week.

Mutyambai who toured the restive region said the ongoing security operation in the area is already bearing fruit.

The police boss was speaking when he led a security tour of the region. The runaway violence has led to the displacement of hundreds of residents living near the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The government has promised to resettle all the victims of banditry attacks in Laikipia county even as it apprehends criminal gangs and politicians said to be inciting residents to violence.

The government will assist displaced residents resettle after recent attacks in Laikipia even as we ramp up security and other measures to restore calm and peaceful coexistence among communities in the region. pic.twitter.com/7gBDMVk59r — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) September 8, 2021

At the same time, the Council of Governors argues that the government should perhaps consider deploying the military to the restive region.

“The Council vehemently condemns the gross violation of human rights by the Bandits who are causing a lot of mayhem in Laikipia County. It is equally worrying and alarming the ease with which fire arms are being accessed by bandits and militants who are causing undue unrest to residents” said COG Chair governor Martin Wambora.

“The Council of Governors therefore proposes the National Government to engage military personnel to reinforce the Kenya Police who are already on the ground” he advised

The governors have called for establishment of a comprehensive mechanism for disarmament and collaboration with Laikipia County Government and the communities within the Suguta valley triangle in order to get a long term solution.