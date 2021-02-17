CS Matiang’i tours development projects in Mombasa, calls for peace

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has asked religious leaders to unite Kenyans and pray for peace in the country.

Dr. Matiang’i says religious leaders play a critical role in promoting unity, peace and harmonious coexistence in the society.

He spoke in Mombasa on Wednesday when he met members of the Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council (Kemnac) led by their chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao at the Star of the Sea hall.

He underscored the need for Kenyans of different religious affiliations to coexist in peace and unity for the country to make meaningful progress.

“Peace, unity and stability are what we require today as a country if we are to make strides in socio-economic development,” he said.

The CS said several concerns raised by Kemnac through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) including issues of passport issuance to Muslims attending annual Hajj Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and community involvement in Lamu Port operationalization would be addressed appropriately.

The CS handed over a simplified version of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional document to the Muslim leaders and urged them to educate Kenyans on the benefits contained in the report.

Matiang’i earlier toured the Coastal town to inspect development projects in line with the recent presidential directive that CSs and PSs to embark on field visits and monitor the implementation of various government projects across the 47 counties.

He inspected the Ksh 28 billion Dongo Kundu project, the Ksh 1.9 billion Likoni floating footbridge and the rehabilitation of the Ksh.318 million Liwatoni fishing complex.

The Dongo Kundu Bypass Highway also called ‘Mombasa Southern Bypass Highway’ is a road under construction and when completed, it will connect Mombasa and Kwale counties without passing through Mombasa Island.

The project will also see a free movement of marine vessels that need to access Likoni Harbour as well as enhance traffic to the south coast and also boost trade between Kenya and Tanzania.

The CS said the Likoni floating footbridge which connects Mombasa Island and mainland south is operational and that 20,000 pedestrians use the 800-meter long bridge daily.

The pedestrian bridge constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is expected to significantly reduce perennial human congestion at the busy Likoni crossing channel.

The floating bridge has a composite structure designed for pedestrians only. The bridge deck comprise a 529 m long floating section, and 54 m long approaches on either side of the floating span.

Matiang’i who briefed the press at the Liwatoni fishing complex expressed satisfaction at works being done and appealed to the contractors to complete projects on schedule.

The CS who chairs the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) which monitors the implementation of government projects across the country was accompanied by Principal Secretaries (PSs) Major General (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa (State Department for Public Works), Dr. Julius Muia (National Treasury) and Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata.

Matiang’i also announced that a team of CSs and PSs will next week tour parts of the coastal region to inspect development projects which are key to socio-economic development.’

“The field visits by the senior government officials is to ensure that contractors working on various infrastructure projects across the country expedite the works and deliver on schedule,” he said.

He declared 2021 as the year the national government is determined to complete all the projects it has initiated for growth and prosperity.

The CS said that several development projects are taking place across the country pointing out that at least “824 road infrastructure projects are currently ongoing.”