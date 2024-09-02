CS Miano highlights importance of Wildlife Conservation during LEA Manyani visit

Tourism and Wildlife, Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, has emphasized the profound economic, social, and cultural value of Kenya’s wildlife.

Speaking during a familiarization tour of of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, the CS noted that wildlife-driven safari tourism constitutes 90pc of the sector and contributes approximately 75pc of tourism earnings.

According to the CS, the visit underscored the pivotal role of wildlife conservation and the significant contribution of the academy in this endeavor.

In her remarks, CS Miano expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to explore Kenya’s leading training facility dedicated to wildlife conservation and management.

Wildlife supports 10pc of Kenya’s GDP, making it integral to the nation’s economic landscape.

Miano commended the alignment of the academy’s mission with the Kenya Kwanza Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda (BETA), highlighting the critical role of wildlife conservation in the country’s broader economic transformation goals.

She lauded the academy for its commitment to training front-line staff who are crucial in managing emerging challenges such as wildlife protection, human-wildlife conflicts, poaching, and climate change.

Addressing the ranger recruits, CS Miano recognized their dedication and the significant step their enlistment represents towards youth empowerment.

She encouraged them to embrace their roles with pride and purpose, assuring them of the Ministry’s support in enhancing institutional governance, capacity development, and modernization of training processes.

“The academy stands as a symbol of our nation’s unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and excellence in tourism. Its influence extends beyond our borders, fostering local, regional, and international collaborations that bolster our global conservation efforts,” stated Miano.

Miano praised the recruits for their commitment to the academy’s motto, “Train Hard, Fight Easy,” and expressed confidence in their ability to excel in their roles.

She encouraged them to approach their careers with determination, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence, affirming that their efforts will contribute significantly to Kenya’s prosperity.

Further CS Miano wished the recruits continued success in their training and thanked all those present for their dedication to wildlife conservation.